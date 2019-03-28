More Cleanup Needed In Willamette National Forest

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — March came in like a lion and left quite a mess to clean up in the Willamette National Forest.

You’ll remember the late winter storms which swept across the Pacific Northwest and much of the U.S. in February.

Many parts of the Cascade Mountain Range saw blizzard-like conditions, including in the Willamette National Forest.

U.S. forestry crews have kept busy over the last month, clearing downed trees from forest roads and campgrounds as well as waiting for heavy snow to melt away on others.

Crews say there is still plenty more clean-up to do.

According U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer, Tammy Terrell Robinson, crews will launch an aerial survey mission in the next couple of weeks to see what other areas need clearing.

Forestry officials offer a reminder for visitors today.

They say you should make sure and “know before you go” to Willamette National Forest, or you could run into complications or even danger.

