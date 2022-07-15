More Cases Of Monkeypox Expected To Hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – As of this week, Oregon has 11 cases of Monkeypox.
However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says that number is expected to increase with a projected late July surge, “And this is for three main reasons. At CDC, we have transitioned our case reporting to states to a much shorter, streamlined reporting form…we expect to start to see the resulting exposures from these cases in the coming weeks…we have significantly increased the number of people seeking lab tests and the number of specimens being submitted for testing.”
The good news is, more vaccine is on the way.
Another 2.5 million doses are ordered, bringing the nation’s supply to almost 7 million.
However, Dr. Walensky says states and jurisdictions need to step up their reporting efforts, “It’s critically important states and jurisdictions quickly and accurately report all of their cases.”
In Oregon, all 11 reported cases are in men.
4 come from Multnomah County, 4 from Lane County, 2 from Washington County, and 1 from Clackamas County.