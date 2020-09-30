      Weather Alert

More Asian Giant Hornets Spotted In Washington State

Sep 30, 2020 @ 10:25am
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) – There are three new confirmed sightings of Asian giant hornets in Whatcom County.

That increases to 12 the number that have been reported in the area.

The total represents the first sightings of the hornets in Washington state and the U.S. since they were first spotted in 2019.

All three sightings were southeast of Blaine in late September, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Traps will be set in the area.

The goal is to catch live hornets, tag them and track them back to their colony to destroy them so they don’t become established in Washington state.

