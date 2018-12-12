Moonstruck Chocolate Recall

Portland, Or. – Portland based Moonstruck Chocolate Company has issued a recall because of concerns bags of its chocolate caramels may contain hazelnuts, which are not listed on the packaging. The nuts could trigger a possibly life threatening reaction for people with nut allergies.

Oregonlive says the sweets in question are Moonstruck’s “Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled in Milk Chocolate.” It involves 600 four ounce bags that have been for sale nationwide since November 28th.

The numbers to look for on the bags are No. 312235 with a code of 7 11175 12235 9. No reports of any illnesses in connection with the candy so far.