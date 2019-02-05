Montel Williams Promotes Cannabis Wellness Line

PORTLAND, Ore.—Montel Williams Hollywood celebrity is lending his name to a line of CBD products to be sold here in Oregon at New Seasons Markets. An educated sales representative will help customers know what is the best purchase for them.

Montel’s CBD line; Montel by Select is produced by a local Portland Company; Cura Partnerships. Montel is convinced the future of the Cannabis Industry is bright. Montel like Cura is a big supporter of more medical research for cannabis related products. Williams suffered a terrible stroke several years ago plus he was diagnosed with M.S. he says at one point in his life he was taking way too many prescription drugs for pain. He was worried about what the drugs were doing to his body. He’s been involve with the cannabis industry for over 20 years.