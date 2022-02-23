      Weather Alert

Montana Jury Awards Oregon Man Millions Over Asbestos Exposure

Feb 23, 2022 @ 2:50pm

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) – A Montana jury has awarded $36.5 million in damages to an Oregon man who suffers from lung disease because of exposure to asbestos while working at a vermiculite mine in Libby.

The jury on Friday awarded Ralph Hutt $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.

Hutt was one of more than 880 plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against W.R. Grace & Co.’s workers compensation insurance provider, Maryland Casualty Company.

A judge overseeing a special asbestos claims court in Montana chose Hutt’s case as the lead case to settle complex legal questions fur future cases. Zurich Insurance, which acquired Maryland Casualty, declined to comment.

