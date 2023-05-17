KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Montana Becomes 1st State To Ban TikTok

May 17, 2023 3:09PM PDT
Share
Montana Becomes 1st State To Ban TikTok
Credit: MGN

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the first state to completely ban TikTok.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the legislation Wednesday.

The measure is more sweeping than bans put in place in nearly half the states and by the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices.

The law is expected to face legal challenges and become a testing ground for whether it’s possible for a TikTok-free America many national lawmakers have envisioned.

TikTok has vowed to fight for Montana residents to be able to use the video-sharing app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.

More about:
Ban
Montana
TikTok

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.35%, Lowest Level In 5 weeks
2

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
3

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
4

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
5

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April