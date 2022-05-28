      Weather Alert

Monkeypox Virus Case Confirmed In King County, WA

May 28, 2022 @ 8:42am

SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials in Washington state say a case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Seattle area. The state’s Department of Health and Public Health agency for Seattle & King County, on Friday confirmed the infection in a King County man who recently traveled to a country where other monkeypox cases had been identified. The man wasn’t hospitalized and is recovering at home. The Seattle Times reports that no additional presumptive monkeypox cases had been found in King County, though health officials continue to look for others who might have been exposed to the virus.

TAGS
King County Monkeypox Seattle
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Jury Finds Nancy Crampton Brophy Guilty In Husband's Murder
Nurses At Two More Providence Hospitals To Vote On Striking
Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs
Man Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On