Money Earmarked For Those Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon legislative committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits. The $35 million program, which could reach up to 70,000 people, was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 12,805. In addition there were seven new deaths, matching the state’s current record of deaths reported in a singe day.