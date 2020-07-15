      Weather Alert

Money Earmarked For Those Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits

Jul 14, 2020 @ 6:51pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon legislative committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits.  The $35 million program, which could reach up to 70,000 people, was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 12,805. In addition there were seven new deaths, matching the state’s current record of deaths reported in a singe day.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast