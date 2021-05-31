Monday’s COVID-19 Count In Oregon: 220 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Oregon Health Authority released on Monday show 220 new cases and 3 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 201,475 cases with 2,671 deaths.
The latest deaths all occurred this weekend; a 68-year-old man from Linn County, an 80-year-old man from Douglas County and a 93-year-old man from Jackson County.
The most new cases are from Multnomah (39), Clackamas (35) and Marion (31) counties.
249 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus with 61 in intensive care.
Just over 1.8 million are fully vaccinated. 2.2 million have one dose. The state is averaging nearly 24,000 shots per day over last week.