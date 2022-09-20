KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Monday Night Shooting Leads To Portland’s 67th Homicide Of 2022

September 20, 2022 6:02AM PDT
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the area of Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.  Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and identified a crime scene but did not find a victim.  At 7:51 p.m., a hospital notified police a person had arrived at the ER by private vehicle and had been shot.  That person died.

The area of the shooting was closed for several hours as detectives collected evidence from the scene.

The name of the victim or any suspect information has yet to be released by Portland Police.

Anyone with information on this incident who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Detective Rico Bengia at [email protected]portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at [email protected]portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-253142.

