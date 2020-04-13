MONDAY COVID-19 #’s: One More Death, 57 New Positive Tests in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – One more death from COVID-19 reported in Oregon Monday, bringing the state’s total to 53 deaths.
The person who died is a 66-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on March 30th and died in a hospital on April 12th.
She had underlying medical conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 57 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,584 positive tests.
29,537 people have tested negative for the virus.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Marion (4), Multnomah (24), and Washington (12).