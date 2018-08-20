Portland Ore – Laura Gibb says her daughter didn’t need to die in college housing last year if she had some basic knowledge of fire safety. Mara was killed in the fire when she decided to call 911 before she left the burning house. Laura says fire safety needs to be included in college orientation presentations. Fire inspectors, college safety personnel, students and parents met to talk about increasing fire safety awareness in student housing this year.
Mom: Daughter Didn’t Need To Die
By Mike Turner
Aug 20, 2018 @ 6:26 PM