Molotov Cocktail Found In Downtown Portland
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — An explosive device was found by a security guard near a building in downtown Portland on Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed it was a molotov cocktail.
The Portland Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating.
“Life safety is our number one priority,” said Police Chief Jami Resch. “We ask for community members in the area of the demonstrations to be aware of their surroundings and items that may present a safety risk for all. If you see something dangerous, please call us so we can keep these events safe.”
Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3408.