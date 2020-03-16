      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Molalla River Sch. Dist.

Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:03pm

Molalla River Sch. Dist. – Closed. Grab-and-Go meal hours expanded: For persons 18 and younger, meals can be picked up in the parking drive thru at Molalla Elementary from 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM each day this week. Meal bags will include a full lunch as well as breakfast for the next morning. In line with federal reimbursement rules, we ask that the child or young person be present for meal pickup. See www.molallariv.k12.or.us for additional updates throughout the district closure. (For Tue Mar 17th)

