Moda Shooter in Court

Portland Ore – 35-year-old Robert Jay James is accused of shooting and killing 44-year -old Markell Jones while in his car Friday night. A woman waiting at a nearby TriMet platform was also hit by gunfire and wounded. James was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Monday afternoon on an allegation of murder. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on James’ behalf to the single criminal count. Jones’ family filled the first row of the courtroom’s public gallery, and friends and family of the accused also attended the brief hearing.