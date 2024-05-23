KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

MLB Says Robot Home Plate Umpires Unlikely For 2025

May 23, 2024 3:48PM PDT
Share
MLB Says Robot Home Plate Umpires Unlikely For 2025
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says robot home plate umpires are unlikely for 2025.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there has not been as much progress in the minor leagues this year as MLB had hoped for.

Manfred said if and when the automatic ball-strike is adopted, it likely would be a challenge system.

Speaking following an owners meeting, Manfred said Houston, Miami, San Juan and Tokyo will be sites for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Also, Manfred said a Nike representative “appropriately took responsibility for the issues with respect to the new uniforms and the rollout.”

More about:
Major League Baseball
Umpire

Popular Posts

1

Long-Term Mortgage Rates Ease For Third Straight Week
2

Judge Considers Dismissing Indictment Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
4

Appeals Court Upholds Steve Bannon's Contempt Of Congress Conviction
5

US Consumer Sentiment Drops To 6-Month Low On Inflation, Unemployment Fears