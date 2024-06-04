KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

MLB Player Tucupita Marcano Faces Possible Lifetime Ban For Alleged Baseball Bets

June 4, 2024 3:49AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on baseball and could be subject to a lifetime ban, according to a person familiar with the probe.

MLB is looking into allegations Marcano bet on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates while on the team’s injured list last season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Marcano, 24, has not played since tearing his right ACL last July 24.

He was claimed by the Padres off waivers on Nov. 2 and placed on the 10-day injured list March 19.

