Mistrial Declared In Murder Trial
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A murder trial in Yakima ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors plan to take the case to court again.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial Tuesday after a juror brought information obtained from outside the trial into jury deliberations, which began Monday.
That’s according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic.
Jurors are only allowed to use what they heard and saw in court in deliberations.
Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Gregory Mallory was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018.
He’s accused of stabbing Ochoa, a 55-year-old handyman, in the neck.