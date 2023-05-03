KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Missy, Willie And George Michael Among Rock Hall Inductees

May 3, 2023 10:02AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.

The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering the hall as the class of 2023, a list that includes The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John’s longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin.

Elliott, the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, now becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall.

