Missing Woman’s Boyfriend Sentenced For Unrelated Crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say the boyfriend of a North Plains woman reported missing in December has been sentenced for crimes not specifically related to her disappearance.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Benjamin Garland will serve three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft for incidents between October and December.
The latest came Dec. 23 when investigators responded to reports that Allyson Watterson was missing near North Plains.
Garland said the couple became separated while hiking, but the sheriff’s office said no evidence indicated they had been hiking, and Watterson was reported missing the next day.
A search ensued, and deputies spotted a truck that Garland eventually admitted was stolen.