Missing Woman In Vancouver Needs Medication
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 5:08 AM

Vancouver, Washington – Vancouver Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman. Karen Pearson was last seen walking away from a home near downtown Vancouver around 5pm last night. Authorities say she needs her medication for a mental health disorder. Pearson is 65-years-old, about 5-foot-5, 200-pounds, with gray shoulder length hair and blue eyes. If you see her call 9-1-1.

Read more from Police:

