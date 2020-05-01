MISSING: Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies Looking For Missing Man With Dementia
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to locate 79 Year old John Riley Swearingen in the Garden Home area.
He is thought to of gone missing between 10 PM last night and 6 AM this(Friday) morning while his caretaker was asleep.
Mr Swearingen is 6’1 and weighs 170 pounds.
Officers say he is most likely wearing khaki pants, a dark sweater and a dark blue jacket.
Officers are asking anyone with information on Mr. Swearingen’s whereabouts to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.