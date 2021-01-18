      Weather Alert

Missing Waldport Woman Found Dead

Jan 18, 2021 @ 2:48pm

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) – A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone.

Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach.

He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot.

Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf.

Her other dog has not been found.

