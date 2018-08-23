Missing Veteran Found Dead In Willamette River

Albany, Ore. — Police say they found a missing Albany man dead in the Wilamette River this week.

46-year-old Justin Sitton has been missing since August 6th.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers discovered a body caught in a log-jam along the Wilamette River near Albany’s Bowman Park.

Medical Examiners have since confirmed that the remains belonged to Sitton.

Sitton was a military veteran who reportedly suffered from a Traumatic Brain Injury.

Right now, investigators say they do not suspect foul play in his death.