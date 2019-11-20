Missing Vancouver Woman

Vancouver, Wash. – Police are looking for a woman who is considered missing and endangered. Jessica Santiago was last seen Monday near East Mill Plain and Grand in Vancouver. She uses a wheelchair and needs medication daily. If you know where Santiago is call 9-1-1.
The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. Jessica B Santiago is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, 180 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of 2500 E Mill Plain in Vancouver on 11-18-2019. She was wearing pajama pants, a black t-shirt with zombie lettering, a black and white pull over, and a red and black vest. Jessica is confined to a wheel chair and needs medication daily. She left home without her medication. As a result, her current health may be deteriorating. Anyone with information regarding Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call 911