MISSING: Vancoucer Police Are Looking For 12 & 11 Year Old Sisters
The Vancouver Police Department say they are looking for help from the public to locate missing 11 year old Cheyanne M. Fulmer, and her 12 year old sister Janaya A. Burnett.
The two were last seen at the 13100 block of NE 18th St. Vancouver, Wa.
Cheyanne M. Fulmer is descibed as a white female, 5’0, 100 lbs, blue eyes and brown hair last seen wearing a green/pink tank top and black leggings.
Janaya A. Burnett is described as a white female, 4’10, 90 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair, unknown clothing.
Police are asking anyone to call 911 with any information that could help.