Missing Tigard Woman

Tigard, Oregon – Keep your eyes open in Tigard this morning for a missing 57-year-old woman. Police say Martha Brown was last seen Thursday morning leaving her home near Hall blvd. She has developmental disabilities. She’s about five foot two, 135 pounds, last seen wearing a PURPLE PLAID jacket. She’s known to go to the Tigard Plaza on Pacific Highway and could be trying to use Trimet. If you see her call 911 right away.

