TIGARD POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP TO LOCATE A MISSING TIGARD WOMAN (PHOTO)
Tigard Police is asking the help of the public to locate a missing adult with developmental disabilities. Martha Brown, 57, was last seen earlier today at 10 a.m. when she left her home in the area of Hall Blvd near Sattler Street. Martha is 5’2″ and approximately 135 lbs. She was last wearing a purple plaid jacket (as seen in the provided picture). Martha frequents shops in the Durham/Pacific Highway area or at the Tigard Plaza located on Pacific Hwy at Hall Blvd. She is prone to falls which can cause her to be disoriented. Martha has familiarity with Tri-Met and could be traveling on that system. If anyone spots Martha, please call 9-1-1 immediately to report.