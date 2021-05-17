      Weather Alert

UPDATE: Missing Teenager in Gresham Found

May 17, 2021 @ 7:33am

UPDATE: Keren Torres has been located and is home and safe.

Our Original reporting is below.

Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who they say ran away from home. Authorities say Karen Torres is missing and endangered. Investigators say the 13-year-old left her home at 184th and East Burnside Saturday night and turned her phone off. Friends and family say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself.

TAGS
Gresham missing teen
Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Property Owners In Laurelhurst Can't Sell Due To Homeless Campers
Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Spanaway, Washington
Governor Jay Inslee: Washington Fully Reopening June 30th, If Not Sooner