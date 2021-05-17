UPDATE: Missing Teenager in Gresham Found
UPDATE: Keren Torres has been located and is home and safe.
Our Original reporting is below.
Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who they say ran away from home. Authorities say Karen Torres is missing and endangered. Investigators say the 13-year-old left her home at 184th and East Burnside Saturday night and turned her phone off. Friends and family say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself.