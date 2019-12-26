Missing Skier Found In Good Condition On Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have found a skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day.
The search for 30-year-old Ashlee Gingerich began Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor.
The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash.
Authorities say she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill.
Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning.
She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.