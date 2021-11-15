Missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Found Dead

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) – The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found near Cliffdell, Kittitas County, after a two-week search.
Schreckengost had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on Nov. 2.
His body was found Sunday about a half-mile from where his pickup was parked.
Officials say there was no preliminary evidence of foul play.
Kittitas Sheriff Clay Myers said on Facebook that there was a tremendous outpouring of support in the search for the deputy fire chief. T
he cause of death will be released after an examination by the Kittitas County coroner.