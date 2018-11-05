The search is underway for a missing Salem woman. Amber Jayne Eldridge’s Vehicle was found on Sawtell Road in the Santiam National Forest this morning, about 15 miles south of Molalla. She was last seen when she left Molalla to return to Salem yesterday afternoon. Her friends state that she told them she was gong home. Amber is 35, White, abou 5feet 6 and 130lbs with blonde hair. Call the Sherrifs office if you know anything about her wearabouts.