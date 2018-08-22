Missing Principal Found Dead in Washington State
By Grant McHill
Aug 22, 2018 @ 12:34 PM

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) – A school principal has been found dead after he was reported missing Tuesday in southwest Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Enrique “Henry” Ramirez was found Wednesday morning near Woodland.

He was reported missing Tuesday after he missed an appointment.

The new principal at the Multisensory Learning Academy K-8 Charter School in the Reynolds School District told a friend Monday night that he planned to go for a run Tuesday morning.

Ramirez was known to go out for jogs in the area and authorities say his death is not suspicious.

