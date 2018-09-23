Missing Portland Woman: 89 Year Old Marcine Herinck

It is unknown, at this time, what Herinck is wearing, but she always wears a skirt.
Herinck is described as a white female, 4’10” tall, 100 pounds with white hair.
The Police Bureau is providing an additional photo of Herinck.
Detectives received information from a community member, reporting they observed a person believed to be Herinck walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 Northeast Glisan Street. The person was observed wearing a royal blue lightweight jacket. The community member reportedly saw Herinck at 7:30 a.m. this morning.
Anyone who has information about Herinck or locates her should immediately call 9-1-1 so police may check her welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon.