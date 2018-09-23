Missing Portland Woman: 89 Year Old Marcine Herinck

Multiple community members have contacted the Police Bureau with information about Herinck, but she has not been located at this time.

Marcine

Investigators believeHerinck left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue early Wednesday morning. Herinck has some memory issues, but lives independently.

It is unknown, at this time, what Herinck is wearing, but she always wears a skirt.

Herinck is described as a white female, 4’10” tall, 100 pounds with white hair.

The Police Bureau is providing an additional photo of Herinck.



Detectives received information from a community member, reporting they observed a person believed to be Herinck walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 Northeast Glisan Street. The person was observed wearing a royal blue lightweight jacket. The community member reportedly saw Herinck at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Anyone who has information about Herinck or locates her should immediately call 9-1-1 so police may check her welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon. gov