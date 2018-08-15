Missing Ohio Hiker Found Alive on Flank of Mount St. Helens
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 15, 2018 @ 2:14 PM

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny had been found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, had last been seen by his friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail. A sheriff’s deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

OR-7 Sires 5th Consecutive Litter of Pups Lawsuit: Salem Subdivision Denied Bus Service to Child Relative: Family of Seven on Vacation Died in Crash Two Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern Oregon DEQ Fines Fire District, Company for Asbestos Uber and Lyft Returning to Roseburg
Comments