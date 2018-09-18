Missing Milwaukie Boy

Milwaukie, Oregon – Keep your eyes open this morning in the Milwaukie area. That’s where deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy this morning. Jakob Esperum was last seen yesterday afternoon around 3pm, before he ran away from Ogden Middle School.

Jakob is about 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds. He wears glasses and recently dyed his hair purple. If you see him call Clackamas county sheriff’s office right away.

We are still looking for Jakob this morning. A correction on an earlier tweet: Jakob was seen leaving Ogden MS, not Alder Creek MS. If you see Jakob call 911.