Missing Men Found in Estacada

Two Estacada men were found dead on Saturday. They went missing for four days after they left to visit a hot spring, according to K-G-W. The men were submerged in a Chevy Tahoe under the Colowash river east of estacada. Investigators say that it looks like Chase Viariell, and Kevin Shaver were speeding and drove into the water off of highway 224. The men went to visit the hot spring for New Year’s, but when they didn’t return, family contacted authorities. Chase’s dog was found alive on the bank of the river and was rescued.