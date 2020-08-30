      Weather Alert

Missing Man With Brain Injury In Gladstone Area

Aug 30, 2020 @ 12:34pm

Gladstone, Ore. – Police say Cordell Hull walked away from his care facility in the 200 block of Hereford street in Gladstone. Mr. Hull suffers from a traumatic brain injury. He is 59 years old, 5’9 and weighs approximately 180 lbs, was last seen wearing orange or yellow shirt, black shorts and white helmet. His gait is altered when he walks and has limited verbal skills due to his brain injury. CCSO’s urban search and rescue has been activated and are currently searching the area. If you see Mr. Hull please contact Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211. (The photo is old and Mr. Hull currently has a mustache)

