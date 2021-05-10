Missing Man In Gorge

Search and rescue crews from several agencies are looking for a 71-year-old hiker who got lost in the Gorge. Joseph Dean was expected to return on Saturday, but officials say he sent his wife a text message saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail, near Horsetail Falls. Dean’s family says he’s hiked there before, but not since the big Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you if you were in the Gorge Saturday and might have seen Joseph Dean.