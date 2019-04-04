Missing Kid Found 8 Years Later

A family is hoping this teenager who escaped from a hotel room is Timothy Pitzen.

The 14 year old boy from Ohio walked out of a hotel saying he was kidnapped years ago. Timothy Pitzen was last seen with his mom in surveillance video. She later took her own life.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/04/us/missing-teen-timmothy-pitzen-investigation/index.html

If you change the number of years in that headline, you would almost think it was Kyron Horman we were talking about.

As for Kyron Horman, he was last seen in 2010, leaving his school with his stepmom. There is still a $50,000 reward being offered for his safe return.

Does this make you think of him too? Do you think Kyron is still alive?