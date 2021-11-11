      Weather Alert
Missing Kayaker Found Dead

Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:33am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a man matching the description of a missing kayaker was recovered on the west side of Hat Island.

The Snohomish County medical examiner identified the man as James Lesemann of Everett.

Lesemann’s death was caused by hypothermia and drowning and has been ruled an accident.

Everett police say the search started when 911 dispatch received a call around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday from a person saying they were kayaking.

Police traced the call to the water off Jetty Island.

Searchers found an empty kayak about one hour after arriving under heavy rains and strong winds.

