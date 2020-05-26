      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Found Safe: Missing Gresham Woman May Be In Downtown Portland Area

May 26, 2020 @ 3:07pm

Gresham, Ore. – (Update) Bronwyn Miles was located in donwtown Portland and has been reunited with family.

A woman from Gresham is missing and may be in the downtown Portland area.  Police say 28-year-old Bronwyn Miles suffers from mental health issues and needs her medicine.
She’s white with brown hair and light colored eyes. She was last seen yesterday afternoon in Gresham, and may have traveled to the downtown Oldtown area. If you see her call 911.

TAGS
Bronwyn Mile Gresham issues mental missing Portland
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast