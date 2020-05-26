Found Safe: Missing Gresham Woman May Be In Downtown Portland Area
Gresham, Ore. – (Update) Bronwyn Miles was located in donwtown Portland and has been reunited with family.
A woman from Gresham is missing and may be in the downtown Portland area. Police say 28-year-old Bronwyn Miles suffers from mental health issues and needs her medicine.
She’s white with brown hair and light colored eyes. She was last seen yesterday afternoon in Gresham, and may have traveled to the downtown Oldtown area. If you see her call 911.