Missing Gresham Woman Diana Bober

Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 29. Diana Bober is an avid hiker and family is worried that something may have happened to her while hiking. She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood area. Bober has red hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds. She drives a black 1996 Mazda Miata with Oregon plate 324HPJ.

Anyone who knows of Bober’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333.