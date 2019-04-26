Missing Gresham Man May Be In SE PDX

Gresham, Oregon – Keep your eyes out in Southeast Portland this morning for a missing man. 64-year-old Arthur Pendergraft is a black, with black hair, brown eyes, about 5’8″ and 220 pounds. Arthur lives at the Chestnut Lane assisted Living facility in Gresham. He was picked up by a cab and dropped off near Southeast 122nd and Division Wednesday night. No one has heard from him since. Family says it’s unusual for him NOT to come home. If you see him call 911.

Read more from Gresham Police Dept

Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man last seen yesterday. Arthur Pendergraft left his residence, Chestnut Lane assisted living, located at 1219 NE 6th St. He was last seen at the location on April 24th at about 6:30 p.m. He was picked up by a cab and dropped off in the area of SE 122nd Ave and SE Division St in Portland at about 7:03 p.m. His local family have not seen or heard from Arthur. It is unusual for Arthur to not return home at night and not be in contact with his residence or family.

Arthur has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and pushing a walker.

Anyone who knows of Arthur’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333 or if needed 911.