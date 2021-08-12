Missing Eugene Man Found Dead In Creek

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man who went missing from his home has been found dead.
Police say 76-year-old Harold Greer disappeared after going outside to do yard work.
He was found Monday night in a creek.
There are no signs of foul play.
