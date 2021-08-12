      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Through Saturday

Missing Eugene Man Found Dead In Creek

Aug 12, 2021 @ 11:56am

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man who went missing from his home has been found dead.

Police say 76-year-old Harold Greer disappeared after going outside to do yard work.

He was found Monday night in a creek.

There are no signs of foul play.

TAGS
creek dead Eugene missing
