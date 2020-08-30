Missing Endangered Woman In Northeast Portland Only Speaks Vietnamese
Portland, Ore. – Police are looking for an endangered woman that left her home Friday and has not been seen since.
Ha Pham, 71, walked away from her home in the 900 block of Northeast 72nd Ave on Friday about noon. Her family said she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, so she may be confused and not know where she is or how to get home. She speaks no English, only Vietnamese.
Ha Pham is described as an Asian female, 5’1″, 110 pounds, last seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and she was not wearing a mask. She has shoulder-length graying hair.
See attached photograph provided by her family.
If anyone sees Ha Pham, please call 911 right away. If anyone has information about her, please contact missing persons Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-823-1081 and missing@portlandoregon.gov