Missing Elderly Woman In NE Portland

Portland, Oregon – Police are asking for your help in finding a missing elderly woman in Northeast Portland. 89-year-old Marcine Herinck was last seen Wednesday morning possibly near the Glendoveer Golf Course near 140th and Glisan. Hernick usually wears a skirt. She’s described as a white woman, short, about 100 pounds with white hair. Call 911 if you see her.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’sPersons Unit continue to ask for the public’s help to locate 89-year-old Marcine Herinck,since early this morning, Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Detectives received information from a community member, reporting they observed a person believed to be Herinck walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 Northeast Glisan Street. The person was observed wearing a royal blue lightweight jacket. The community member reportedly saw Herinck at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Anyone who has information about Herinck or locates her should immediately call 9-1-1 so police may check her welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon. gov

The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate an 89-year-old woman missing since early this morning, Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Investigators believe Marcine Herinck left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue early Wednesday morning. Herinck has some memory issues, but lives independently.

It is unknown, at this time, what Herinck is wearing, but she always wears a skirt.

Herinck is described as a white female, 4’10” tall, 100 pounds with white hair.

Anyone seeing Herinck is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 so police may check her welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon. gov

