Conestoga Middle School Student Found Dead

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Updating a story from this week – after being reported missing, 13-year-old Conestoga Middle School Student Milana Li has been found dead. Beavert0n Police say her body was found Tuesday in a creek at Barrow’s Park. Her death is being called “suspicious.” Anyone with information is about her death is asked to call police.
The Beaverton School District says councilors will be on hand Wednesday to comfort students and staff. Below is the message sent from the Conestoga Principal:
May 10, 2022
Dear Conestoga Families,
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Conestoga community. Yesterday, we told you that 6th grader Milana Li was missing. A few hours ago, we learned from the Beaverton Police Department that Milana was found dead. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. We have no other information at this time.
Our hearts break for Milana’s loved ones, including her family and friends. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts tonight.
Tomorrow, we will be announcing Milana’s death during first period. We will have extra counselors at school to support both students and staff. If you choose to speak with your student prior to school tomorrow, feel free to use this resource.
There are no words to express the grief of losing a child. Please know that my staff and I are here for all of you and your students.
Zan Hess
Principal
Below from Tuesday 5/11/22:
Beaverton Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Conestoga Middle School student.
Milana Li (pictured) was last seen at her apartment near the intersection of SW Murray Blvd. and SW Scholls Ferry Rd. around 4 p.m. yesterday.
She is possibly wearing plaid pajama pants with white writing on the side, a dark hooded sweatshirt and Converse shoes.
Milana is 5′ and about 90-100 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair which is dyed red underneath. Her first language is Russian; she speaks some English.
Detectives are concerned for Milana’s safety because of her age, lack of resources and length of time missing. If anyone sees Milana, please call 911. The case number is 22-1290552.