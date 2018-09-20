Missing Beaverton Man Found Safe
By Jacob Dean
|
Sep 20, 2018 @ 5:18 AM

Beaverton, Oregon – Update 6:45m: A missing man in the Beaverton area has been found safe. Police say 56-year-old Theodore Mears was found late last night in the Tigard area and is now getting the help he needs.

Previous story:

The search is on for a missing man in the Beaverton area. Police say 56-year-old Theodore Mears has memory issues and may not be able to find his way home. He may be driving his 2002 gray Saturn car with Oregon plates Y K H 2 0 8.

He has tattoos on both upper arms. His family is concerned about his mental health. If you see him call 911.

 

 

