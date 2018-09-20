Missing Beaverton Man Found Safe

Beaverton, Oregon – Update 6:45m: A missing man in the Beaverton area has been found safe. Police say 56-year-old Theodore Mears was found late last night in the Tigard area and is now getting the help he needs.
Previous story:
The search is on for a missing man in the Beaverton area. Police say 56-year-old Theodore Mears has memory issues and may not be able to find his way home. He may be driving his 2002 gray Saturn car with Oregon plates Y K H 2 0 8.
He has tattoos on both upper arms. His family is concerned about his mental health. If you see him call 911.
BPD is looking for 56-year-old Theodore Mears. He was last seen driving his 2002 gray Saturn with Oregon license plate YKH208. Mr. Mears has memory issues and may not be able to find his way home. If you see Mr. Mears please call 503-629-0111 and speak to an BPD officer. pic.twitter.com/TOdBnyRnya
— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 20, 2018