Missing: A Mother And Her Young Son, Gresham Police Need Your Help
By Brandon Ison
Sep 2, 2018 @ 6:43 AM
photo courtesy of Gresham Police Department

Gresham, Oregon-Nicole Serna and her 3 year old boy Phoenix were last seen yesterday in Gresham around 8AM..
Members of the family contacted police for concern of the child’s well-being.  KXL has also posted this story on our station Facebook Page for you to share and get the word out.

News Release from Gresham Police Dept

Gresham, Ore. – Police are seeking a welfare check on a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in Gresham this morning with his mother, 27-year-old Nicole SernaSerna has custody of her 3-year-old son Phoenix, but per a DHS Safety Plan they are only to be together under supervision. They were last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at their Gresham residence. Police are concerned about the welfare of Phoenix and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has information about Phoenix’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333.

