Missing: A Mother And Her Young Son, Gresham Police Need Your Help

Gresham, Ore. – Police are seeking a welfare check on a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in Gresham this morning with his mother, 27-year-old Nicole Serna. Serna has custody of her 3-year-old son Phoenix, but per a DHS Safety Plan they are only to be together under supervision. They were last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at their Gresham residence. Police are concerned about the welfare of Phoenix and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has information about Phoenix’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333.